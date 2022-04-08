'Anil Deshmukh Mastermind’ In Money Laundering Case; Can Tamper With Evidence,' Says ED

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was the “mastermind” behind the money laundering case and he had misused his position to amass wealth, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday as it opposed the NCP leader's bail plea in the Bombay High Court. The probe agency also alleged if Deshmukh is granted bail, he can tamper with the evidence.

The ED filed its affidavit in the court in response to the bail plea of Deshmukh.

Opposing his plea in court, the ED said, “Anil Deshmukh is the mastermind in the money laundering case and misused his position a lot. If granted bail, he can go out and tamper with the evidence.”

The agency further said that Deshmukh has not cooperated with the investigation and is hiding many important things related to the case. “Anil Deshmukh has been engaged in money laundering and has put all the money in his trust,” the agency added.

Anil Deshmukh money laundering & extortion case

The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested by the ED on November 2 in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody. Deshmukh had moved to the Bombay High Court after the Special PMLA court denied him bail on March 14.

The probe agency said that the investigation of the case is still going on and some people are yet to be examined. There are many such questions that have not been answered by Anil Deshmukh. During his tenure, Deshmukh had suspended police officers Sachin Waze, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde who are in CBI's custody till April 11 in connection with an alleged corruption and extortion case.

The case relates to the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who accused Deshmukh of asking dismissed inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

(With inputs from agency)