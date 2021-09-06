Anil Deshmukh PMLA Case: ED Widens Probe Into Alleged Racket; Plans To Summon More People

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday widened its investigation into the alleged money laundering and kickbacks case registered against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and others. The central investigation further said that it plans to question a number of people linked to Anil Deshmukh. The probe being carried out by ED pertains to the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment, which led to the former Home Minister's resignation in April this year.

PMLA Case: Enforcement Directorate widens its probe

In an attempt to further its investigation in the PMLA case, ED on Monday questioned the Deputy Regional Transport Officer. Summons to several other individuals from various government departments and in the personal circle of the NCP leader are also expected to be issued.

Moreover, Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Anil Parab, was also asked by the ED to cooperate with the investigation and was issued summons by the Enforcement Directorate last month. However, Parab had skipped his appearance citing his official commitments.

Sources have informed PTI that the investigating agency is also looking at all legal options it can exercise to get Deshmukh to join the probe after he got no relief against the ED action from the Supreme Court (SC). Earlier, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had sought the Bombay High Court to quash the summons issued against him by the ED. The former Maharashtra Home Minister has refused to comply with at least five ED summons for questioning in the case and has instead suggested that the agency interacts with him over an online link, saying he was a "law-abiding citizen".

Earlier in April, the central agency had also notified a lookout circular against Deshmukh after filing an FIR in this case. Sources further informed PTI that the circular is notified to all the land, sea and airports so that authorities deployed there are legally capable to stop Deshmukh and also inform ED about him.

Officials said that the ED is also looking at more assets of Deshmukh, his family and others that can be attached in this case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Assets of the Deshmukh family worth ₹4.20 crore were recently attached by the ED.

The ED case against Deshmukh came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of at least ₹100 crore bribe made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. He had said that Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Two aides of Deshmukh, the 51-year-old personal secretary (additional collector rank) Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45) were also arrested in June. ED had claimed that Deshmukh, while serving as the state Home Minister, had allegedly misused his position and collected ₹4.70 crores through suspended police officer Sachin Waze from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was then allegedly laundered by the accused to a Nagpur-based educational trust called Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, controlled by Deshmukh's family members.

