Anil Deshmukh’s Judicial Custody Extended By Another 14 Days In Money Laundering Case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's custody has been extended once again in the Rs 100 crore money laundering case. The NCP leader will continue to remain in Mumbai's Arthur road jail for another 14 days. The development comes two days after Anil Deshmukh's bail plea was rejected by the special PMLA court.

The plea filed by Deshmukh's counsel contested that his client needed to be given a 'default bail' in the case. The former Minister has spent over 60 days in jail in connection with the Maha Vasooli racket after his arrest by the ED on November 2, 2021. Deshmukh had sought default bail under Section 167 of the CrPC citing that the court had not taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint submitted by the ED even after completing 60 days in custody.

On December 29, the ED submitted a supplementary chargesheet spanning around 7000 pages, naming the NCP leader as the main accused.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

Trouble mounted for Anil Deshmukh after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him in February in an 8-page letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Singh claimed that the NCP leader had asked Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry into the allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse-Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. The FIR also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials. On May 11, the ED filed an ECIR against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for obtaining illegal gratification.