Anil Vij Reacts To Woman Gang-raped At Tikri Border, Assures 'Culprits Won't Be Spared'

After the rape case of a West Bengal woman at the farmers' protest site at the Tikri border came to light, Home Minister of Haryana Anil Vij, expressing grief over the gruesome incident, promised to bring justice to the victim by getting arrested all the people involved. He vividly stated that such indents on the pretext of protest will not be tolerated.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra, talking about the incident, asserted that as per reports, farmer leader Yogendra Yadav was aware of the happening.

Woman gang-raped at protest site at Tikri border

Earlier in the day, a shocking report came to light, as per which a woman from West Bengal was allegedly gang-raped while visiting the farmers' protest site at Tikri border, The woman, who happened to be an activist had gone to the protest site with the members of an outfit supporting the farmers against the three farms passed by the Centre last year, and was allegedly raped there. She was showing symptoms of COVID, after which she was admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed to the infection. Thereafter, her father filed a rape case against two men, who now have been booked under various sections.

Plea Seeking Suspension Of Farmers' Protest

Meanwhile, a plea demanding suspension of the farmers' protests at Delhi borders amid the COVID-19 surge has been moved to the Supreme Court. The plea, that seeks directions to remove protestors from Delhi and its borders and to issue guidelines to States/UTs to stop protests, comes at a time when the farmers protesting at the border are not ready to budge from Delhi's borders in spite of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh going under lockdown.

On May 1, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that if he gets a 'guarantee' that the pandemic will end if farmers' protest is called off, he will do so. "The farmers' protest is a parliamentary issue. We will not go back without our demands being met. Delhi is suffering because of COVID and we are helping them. If ending the protest will help to end COVID, we will end it. Give us this guarantee," said Tikait.

Farmers protests

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP.

Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off the internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more.

(Credit-PTI/ Facebook@AnilVij Ambala/ANI)