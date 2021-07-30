Ankani Biswas Becomes First Transgender Advocate To Be Empaneled In State Legal Services

In a historic development, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority registered its first transgender advocate, with the empanelment of Ankani Biswas by Calcutta High Court's acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, its member secretary Raju Mukherjee told PTI.

Biswa claimed that it was the first such instance where a transgender advocate accomplished becoming part of any state legal services authority nationwide.

"The Acting Chief Justice, who is the patron-in-chief and executive chairman of West Bengal State Legal Services Authority, approved the empanelment of Ankani Biswas alias Ankan on July 28," Mukherjee said.

In 2014, in a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court declared that transgenders would thereafter be treated as the third gender per se. The top court entitled them to the right to self-identification as male, female or other (third gender). Biswas is a practising advocate at the Calcutta High Court and is currently enrolled with the Bar Council of Bengal.

"It's a very big day for me. I hope this will inspire many other transgenders to reach newer milestones," Biswas told PTI.

Biswas also recounted overcoming a battery of struggles and degradation over the years to be able to strive for the profession. In September 2020, the High Court administration, in its employment notification for assistant registrar had added 'others' in the gender allocation category. Biswas had then moved a petition before the Calcutta HC seeking an opportunity to apply for the designation.