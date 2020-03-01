'I Never Passed Any Such Statements To WSJ': Murdered IB Officer Ankit's Brother Ankur

Amid the controversy over US-based newspaper Wall Street Journal allegedly misreporting on IB Officer Ankit Sharma's death by carrying a false quote of his brother Ankur Sharma, the latter spoke exclusively to Republic TV, reaffirming that no such quote was given by him to WSJ.

"I never passed any such statements to the Wall Street Journal. I have since the beginning told of the people who had taken my brother. Tahir Hussain's people took him to his house and murdered him. We want to get justice," said Ankur Sharma. "There are trying to lie, spread rumours. What I have spoken to you, I spoke to everyone. I request the government to take action," he added

'No reassurance from Delhi Govt'

Ankur Sharma also stated that in this time of extreme grief, his family required the support of reassurance of the government. "We request the state and central government to support us. My brother was a government officer. We have no connections with any political party. We just want justice," he said. "My brother was not just murdered, he was murdered brutally. He was stabbed 400 times. 400 stabs on one man just because he was a government officer. His eyes, nose, tongue all were chopped off. This is not just murdering this is cruelty," he added.

"We have received no reassurance from the state government, some ministers from the central government have come to our place but we are pained that the Delhi government has not given us any reassurance. I pray to Kejriwal ji to just give my brother the designation of 'martyred'. That is our only demand because he was on duty."

Wall Street Journal's report

On Friday, Police complaints were filed against Wall Street Journal for 'defaming particular religion & spreading communal tension' by activist group - Legal Rights Observatory. The WSJ report titled “India’s Ruling Party, Government Slammed Over Delhi Violence” claimed that 'rioters armed with stones, rods, knives and even sword' had charged into the street where Sharma's home was situated, quoting Ankur.

WSJ quoted Ankur saying, "they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' [Glory to Lord Ram]; some even wore helmets'. Moreover, WSJ claimed Ankur said 'they started throwing stones and bricks at the residents, who rushed to Ankit to help... Later, his body was found in a ditch."

