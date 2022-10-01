Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: SIT Grills Patwari Vaibhav Who Met Prime Accused Pulkit Arya

In the latest update on the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS Renuka Devi called Uttarakhand Patwari (revenue sub-inspector) Vaibhav Pratap for questioning on Friday after finding his role suspicious in this murder case, sourced said.

The SIT formed on Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami's order to probe the Ankita Bhandari murder case on Friday interrogated Patwari Vaibhav Pratap who has already been suspended by Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate VK Jogdande for laxity in the case. It is pertinent to mention that Vaibhav Pratap is the one with whom the complaint regarding Ankita Bhandari's missing was first filed.

#BREAKING | Ankita Bhandari murder case: SIT grills accused Patwari Vaibhav Pratap who met prime accused Pulkit Arya



#BREAKING | Ankita Bhandari murder case: SIT grills accused Patwari Vaibhav Pratap who met prime accused Pulkit Arya

— Republic (@republic) October 1, 2022

SIT did a prolonged questioning of the Patwari on Friday and it is reported that he had met Pulkit Arya, according to the sources. Notably, Pulkit Arya is the alleged main accused and the resort owner where Ankit worked as a receptionist. According to sources, Patwari Vaibhav who went on leave soon after Ankita's missing was reported, is said to have met Arya on the morning of September 19. It is this alleged meeting with the accused on September 19 that is under the SIT's investigation. The sources have also revealed that some big arrests may happen soon.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Ankita's father while speaking with Republic, claimed that Patwari Vaibhav refused to file the missing complaint and on the next day, the revenue sub-inspector went on leave while handing the case to another Patwari Vivek Kumar.

Ankita Bhandari murder case

Bhandari worked at a resort at Ganga Bhogpur in the Pauri district owned by former BJP minister Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. She was allegedly killed by Arya and his two accomplices for reportedly refusing to provide "special services" to guests. Her body was fished out from the Chilla canal near Rishikesh.

The state police arrested Pulkit Arya and booked him on murder charges along with the manager of the resort, Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta after they confessed to having pushed the woman into a canal following an altercation