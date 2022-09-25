Ankita Bhandari Murder: Protestors Block Badrinath-Rishikesh Highway; Raise Three Demands

Amid intensified protest in Himachal Pradesh over the gruesome murder of Ankita Bhandari, her family refused to perform the last rites on Sunday and demanded the handing over of the detailed post-mortem report. Ankita's body was recovered from the Chilla Shakti canal on September 24, five days after she went missing. Her preliminary post-mortem report revealed that she died due to suffocation from drowning.

The report also mentioned that injury marks were found on her body, suggesting blunt force trauma. The family is however dissatisfied with the provisional report and has decided to wait for the detailed autopsy report from AIIMS Rishikesh.

"We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and thrown in a river. We are awaiting the final report," said Ankita's brother Ajay Singh Bhandari.

The death of the 19-year-old girl, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand, has created an uproar in the country.

The administration has tried convincing Ankita's family to perform the final rites. However, there has been mounting pressure from locals for a speedy investigation and capital punishment for the accused.

Massive protest over Ankita murder case

Since morning, a huge crowd of protestors has gathered in front of the mortuary near the base hospital where Ankita's body was taken to and blocked the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway. The administration attempted to pacify the protestors and clear the jam.

Srinagar, Uttarakhand | A huge crowd of protestors demand justice, blocking the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway in front of the mortuary near the base hospital where #AnkitaBhandari's body was taken to; administration attempts to clear the jam. pic.twitter.com/0hSgmR6qlA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2022

"The traffic has been diverted to avoid any inconvenience to commuters. District authorities and police in talks over conducting of last rites of Ankita Bhandari," said PL Tamta, CO, Srinagar Police.

The protestors have demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the victim's family, besides a government job and unbiased probe in the murder case. The locals said they would continue to agitate and block roads until they are assured by the Chief Minister that all the demands will be met.

As protests grew intense, the SDM reached the spot to apprise the people of the actions being taken by the administration.

"The people have demanded a speedy and just investigation, for which an SIT has been constituted. They have also demanded the complete autopsy report, which will take a few days. Rushing the PM report may affect its accuracy, the people and the family need to be patient. The post-mortem is being conducted by AIIMS, we should trust the preliminary report. Regarding the financial compensation, I have already conveyed the matter to the Chief Minister's office," said the SDM.

On Friday, the Uttarakhand police arrested prime accused Pulkit Arya, the owner of the Vanantra resort where Ankita used to work. He is the son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya. Pulkit was booked on murder charges along with the manager of the resort, Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta after they confessed to having pushed the woman into a canal.