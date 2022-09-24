Ankita Bhandari Murder: SIT Grilling Pulkit Arya; Property Angle Being Probed, Say Sources

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari is now looking at the property (Vanantra resort) angle, thus continuing the probe against the accused Pulkit Arya in terms of how the resort property was bought, who are the owners and the possibility of any deals, according to sources Republic TV spoke to.

Notably, Pulkit Arya, the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya and the owner of the resort was arrested on September 23 along with two employees of the facility for allegedly killing Ankita Bhandari after it was reported that she had been missing for about six days. The 19-year-old had been working at the resort as a receptionist and as revealed by Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, Ankita was forced into ‘wrongful acts’, WhatsApp chats revealed.

Uttarakhand | Demolition underway on orders of CM PS Dhami, at the Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya who allegedly murdered Ankita Bhandari: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the CM

Vanantra resort demolition

According to Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, the demolition of the Vanantra resort owned by Pulkit Arya is underway. He said that the razing of the property is being done on the orders of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami said, "It is unfortunate. Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal."

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Locals vandalise the resort of main accused Pulkit, where Ankita Bhandari worked. 3 accused, including Pulkit, arrested.



Police say that accused confessed to having pushed her into a canal after a dispute & she drowned. Search for the body is on

Ankita Bhandari Murder case

Three people were arrested including the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya and two employees of the Vanantra resort for allegedly killing Ankita Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the facility at the Laxman Jhula area. Pulkit Arya, who owns the resort, has been named as the prime accused in the case.

Arya and the resort manager along with the two resort employees were booked under murder charges after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into Rishikesh’s Chilla canal following an altercation. The incidents triggered massive outrage with locals protesting outside the resort and demanding capital punishment for the culprits.

