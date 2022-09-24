With Uttarakhand jolted by the murder of a 19-year-old, Ankita Bandhari, Republic accessed exclusive details in the conspiracy allegedly involving a prominent BJP leader from Uttarakhand, Vinod Arya's son. The WhatsApp chats of Ankita with one of her friends reveal how she was being pressurised into wrongful activities by the management of the Vanatara resort owned by the Aryas. The chats further reveal how she was not inclined toward indulging in the activities, and was infact, protesting.

Pertinently, Ashok Kumar, DGP of Uttarakhand Police, had earlier in the day mentioned the chats. He had said, "From the conversation, it is clear that in some way or the other she was being pressurised into the wrongful activities. After the investigation, things will be clearer."

Ankita Bhandari's mortal remains recovered

Ankita's mortal remains were recovered from the Cheela Canal near Rishikesh, 6 days after she went missing. A missing complaint was registered with the police on September 18, and on September 22, Laxmanjhoola police registered a cause in this regard. During the course of the investigation, the resort owner and son of Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya, Manager Ankit Gupta and Assistant Manager Saurabh Bhaskar were arrested. When grilled, they confessed that they took the receptionist to Rishikesh, and on their way back, pushed her into the canal.

For Pulkit's alleged involvement, the BJP suspended his father Vinod Arya and his brother Ankit Arya from the party's primary membership. Ankit was also relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the state's Other Backward Classes Commission. The Aryas were the party's prominent leaders in Haridwar.

Further, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday night ordered to raze down Vanatara Resort. Reports say that there was some racket going on. If so, then, what was the hurry to demolish the resort concerned?