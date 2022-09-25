Ankita Bhandari's cause of death was suffocation due to drowning, the preliminary post-mortem report revealed on Saturday. The report also mentions that injury marks were found on Ankita's body before death, suggesting that she was hit with blunt force.

Ankita’s post-mortem was done at AIIMS Rishikesh, after which her body was brought to the Base hospital in Srinagar. Officials said her mortal remains will be handed over to the family and the last rites will be performed today.

Ankita's body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24, five days after she went missing. The death of the 19-year-old girl, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand, has created an uproar in the country.

On Friday, the state police arrested Pulkit Arya, the owner of the Vanantra resort and the prime accused in the case. He is the son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya.

Pulkit was booked on murder charges along with the manager of the resort, Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta after they confessed to having pushed the woman into a canal following an altercation. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.

Ankita Bhandari murdered for denying 'special favours' to guests?

On Saturday, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that Ankita Bhandari was being pressured by the owner of the resort to provide “special services” to the guests. The same was learned from the girl’s WhatsApp conversation with a friend.

The murder has triggered massive outrage with locals protesting outside the resort and demanding capital punishment for the culprits. The authorities on Friday started demolishing the Vanantra resort where the girl worked as a receptionist, saying it was built “illegally.” The demolition was ordered by CM Dhami after Arya's arrest.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder case. The BJP also took action and expelled Vinod Arya from the party after his son was arrested in the case.