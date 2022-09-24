Last Updated:

Ankita Bhandari's Body Found In Uttarakhand's Chilla Canal; BJP Leader's Son Arrested

In the latest development, the body of the receptionist Ankita Bhandari has been recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, main accused held.

In a recent development in the Ankita Bhandari murder probe, the body of the deceased woman has been recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) officials called the victim’s family members to identify the body. Ankita's mortal remains have been sent to AIIMS hospital. Notably, the 19-year-old receptionist went missing from the Vanatara resort a few days ago. 

Earlier on Friday, September 23, three people including Ankit, Saurabh Bhaskar, and the owner of the resort Pulkit Arya were arrested under IPC sections in connection with the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing about six days ago. 

Widespread anger erupts among locals 

Widespread anger has erupted over the horrific incident, hundreds of villagers on Friday stopped the police car in the Kodiya region of Uttarakhand and attacked the three alleged killers. Protestors were seen on the road shouting slogans against the accused and demanding capital punishment.

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leader and MLA from Yamkeshwar Assembly Renu Bisht said, "The three accused have been arrested. An investigation is underway in the resort. The Uttarakhand government will give the strictest punishment to the accused."

Uttarakhand CM Dhami's Bulldozer Rolls Over Neta's Son's Resort

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday night ordered to raze down Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh, which is owned by the accused. Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary to the CM Abhinav Kumar said that the Pulkit Arya-owned resort demolition is underway. He said that the demolition of the resort concerned is being carried out on the orders of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Notably, with the action against Pulkit Arya, the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya, CM Dhami has sent a clear message that no accused will be spared.

'SIT formed to give harshest punishment to culprits': Pushkar Dhami

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident. In order to get the harshest punishment to the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi and an in-depth investigation has been ordered."

Earlier CM Dhami called the incident unfortunate and said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused. "Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal be," Dhami said.

 

