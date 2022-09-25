Ankita Bhandari's WhatsApp Chats Alleging Pressure For 'wrongful Acts' Being Probed: DIG

After the body of a missing 19-year-old, Ankita Bandhari, was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh, the Uttarakhand police have been in action. During the investigation, the Vanatara resort owner and son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya, Manager Ankit Gupta and Assistant Manager Saurabh Bhaskar were arrested. When grilled, they confessed that they took the receptionist to Rishikesh, and on their way back, pushed her into the canal. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed following the instructions of Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to probe the incident.

DIG P. Renuka Devi, who is heading the SIT in the Ankita Bhandari case informed that some WhatsApp chats of Ankita Bhandari that have surfaced online are being probed. It is believed that some important information might be found in those chats. It is pertinent to mention that Ankita's WhatsApp chats revealed that she was pressurised into wrongful activities.

She further said, "Every employee in the resort has been called to the police station and their statements are being taken. We are running a full background analysis on the resort"

Ankita's WhatsApp Chats Reveal Pressure For 'wrongful Acts'

Republic accessed exclusive details in the conspiracy in Ankita's murder case allegedly involving a prominent BJP leader from Uttarakhand, Vinod Arya's son. The WhatsApp chats of Ankita with one of her friends reveal how she was being pressurised into wrongful activities by the management of the Vanatara resort owned by the Aryas. The chats further reveal how she was not inclined toward indulging in the activities, and was in fact, protesting.

Pertinently, Ashok Kumar, DGP of Uttarakhand Police also mentioned the chats. He said, "From the conversation, it is clear that in some way or the other she was being pressurised into the wrongful activities. After the investigation, things will be clearer."

BJP Expels Ex-Uttarakhand Min Vinod Arya Whose Son Is Accused

On Saturday, BJP expelled its party leader and former Uttarakhand Minister Vinod Arya along with his son Ankit Arya, amid massive outrage over the murder of a 19-year-old girl in Rishikesh in which Vinod Arya's other son Pulkit Arya is an arrested accused. Ankit Arya, the brother of main accused Pulkit Arya has also been relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission.

"BJP expels Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya - the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya - from the party with immediate effect," the BJP said in a statement.

