Last Updated:

Ankita Murder Case: Uttarakhand CM Dhami's Bulldozer Rolls Over Neta's Son's Resort

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered to razed down of Vanatara Resort owned by the accused BJP leader's son in the alleged murder of Ankita Bhandari.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image:ANI/PTI


After Uttarakhand police arrested a BJP leader's son -- Pulkit Arya and two employees of a resort he owns for allegedly killing Ankita Bhandari, 19-year-receptionist, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered to raze down Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh, which is owned by the accused.

Earlier on Friday, September 23, three people including Vanatara Resort owner Arya were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing about six days ago.

Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary to the CM Abhinav Kumar on Friday said that the Pulkit Arya-owned resort demolition is underway, ANI reported. He said that the demolition of the resort concerned is being done on the orders of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Notably, with the action against Pulkit Arya, the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya, CM Dhami has sent a clear message that no accused will be spared.

READ | Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally, says India emerging strongly under PM Modi

'Strict punishment will be given': Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Dhami called the incident "unfortunate" and said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused. "Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal be," Dhami said.

READ | Dhami takes Tiranga campaign to tribal villages on Sino-India border


The police said that the accused confessed to having pushed Ankita into the Cheela canal after a dispute and she drowned. It is pertinent to mention that the body of the victim has not been found yet. A team has been sent to fish out the woman's body from the canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shekhar Chandra Suyal told PTI. 

READ | CM Dhami pays last respects to Siachen martyr Chandra Shekhar; lauds sacrifice for nation

Notably, the locals in Rishikesh gheraoed the police vehicle that was carrying the accused in the murder case earlier on Friday and also they also thrashed the accused. The protesting locals enraged by the alleged murder of the 19-year-old are now demanding capital punishment against the accused.

READ | Uttarakhand's UCC push: CM Dhami confirms implementation in 6 months post committee report

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | 'Uttarakhand has always contributed to security of borders', avers CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
First Published:
COMMENT