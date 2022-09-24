Ankita Murder Case: Uttarakhand CM Dhami's Bulldozer Rolls Over Neta's Son's Resort

After Uttarakhand police arrested a BJP leader's son -- Pulkit Arya and two employees of a resort he owns for allegedly killing Ankita Bhandari, 19-year-receptionist, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered to raze down Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh, which is owned by the accused.

Earlier on Friday, September 23, three people including Vanatara Resort owner Arya were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing about six days ago.

Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary to the CM Abhinav Kumar on Friday said that the Pulkit Arya-owned resort demolition is underway, ANI reported. He said that the demolition of the resort concerned is being done on the orders of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Notably, with the action against Pulkit Arya, the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya, CM Dhami has sent a clear message that no accused will be spared.

Uttarakhand | Demolition underway on orders of CM PS Dhami, at the Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya who allegedly murdered Ankita Bhandari: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the CM https://t.co/NPQxAlnDrC pic.twitter.com/54NcAMGZTk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2022

'Strict punishment will be given': Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Dhami called the incident "unfortunate" and said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused. "Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal be," Dhami said.

It's unfortunate. Police is working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal: Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami on a 19-yr-old girl in Rishikesh who went missing under suspicious circumstances pic.twitter.com/YerRQGkQie — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2022



The police said that the accused confessed to having pushed Ankita into the Cheela canal after a dispute and she drowned. It is pertinent to mention that the body of the victim has not been found yet. A team has been sent to fish out the woman's body from the canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shekhar Chandra Suyal told PTI.

Notably, the locals in Rishikesh gheraoed the police vehicle that was carrying the accused in the murder case earlier on Friday and also they also thrashed the accused. The protesting locals enraged by the alleged murder of the 19-year-old are now demanding capital punishment against the accused.

