Another Aide Of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested From Telangana For Obstructing ACB Raids

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLA  Amanatullah Khan's close aide Imam Kaushar Siddiqui has been arrested by Delhi police from Telangana on Wednesday.

In a key development, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLA  Amanatullah Khan's close aide Imam Kaushar Siddiqui has been arrested by Delhi police from Telangana on Wednesday. This comes ahead of AAP MLA's hearing in court in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged misappropriation of Waqf Board funds and illegal appointments as the chairman. Notably, Khan's custody ended today after he was arrested on September 16. 

Previously, four aides of  Amanatutallah Khan were arrested after a video emerged on social media where they were seen assaulting Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials during raids. They cornered the officers and even yelled and pushed them. The video went viral on social media and an FIR was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in Delhi.  

As per ANI, the incident took place on September 16 when an ACB team reached Khan's residence in Jamia Nagar. "Four accused persons have been apprehended for obstructing the raiding party of ACB during the official discharge of their duty," said Delhi police. 

Allegations against Amanatullah Khan

A case was filed against the AAP MLA in January 2020 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), by the central agency. He was alleged of ‘financial bungling’ in the Waqf Board’s bank account, creating tenancies in the properties of the board, adopting corrupt practices in purchasing vehicles, and the illegal appointment of over 33 personnel against the rules, among others.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, complainant Hafiz Irshad Qureshi made big allegations against AAP MLA stating that he was engaging in illegal activities with the Waqf Board funds and had also defied the laws of the board. He accused Khan of making markets instead of schools and taking donations from the people in the name of schools and the 2020 Delhi riots, without maintaining any records. Qureshi also claimed that AAP MLA was misusing his position and utilizing the organization's funds for personal expenses. 

The complainant further alleged, "During the 2020 Delhi riots, as a Chairman of the Waqf Board Amanatullah also took donations and didn't even keep the record. They didn't have any power to take the money and he misused his position as the chairman".

