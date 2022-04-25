Another 'member' Of Bangladeshi Terror Outfit Held In Assam; 12th Such Arrest Since March

A suspected terrorist belonging to a Bangladesh-based outfit was arrested in the Bongaigaon district of Assam on Sunday, making it the 12th such arrest since March in the state.

The man was picked up from Bhandara village under Manikpur police station and was remanded to judicial custody by a court during the day, said Bongaigaon SP Swapnaneel Deka.

“We arrested one, Syed Ahmed, on Friday on the basis of the information provided by three other jihadis who were arrested and brought from Tripura recently,” he said.

Suspected members of banned terror outfit in Bangladesh arrested in Assam

Suspected to be members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) - a terrorist organisation based in Bangladesh - the three were allegedly engaged in recruiting people and creating sleeper cells. They were arrested in neighbouring Tripura on April 8 and brought to Assam 10 days later. They were held in connection with a case registered against them at the Jogighopa police station of Bongaigaon.

Deka said a search operation was carried out in the garage of one absconding accused, Hamidul, who is wanted for having links with the outfit, at a place under the Jogighopa police station area. Police sources said told PTI that they have unearthed a training centre for terrorist activities in Dhakiapara village near Howly in Barpeta district, bordering Bongaigaon.

“We have learnt that training was conducted for two batches in that village,” a source said.

Documents of seven bank accounts and jihadi literature have also been recovered. Eleven suspected terrorists, including a Bangladeshi national, have been arrested in Barpeta since March.

