Another Nun Accuses Kerala's Bishop Franco Mulakkal Of Sexual Misconduct

Rape accused Franco Mulakkal the ex-Bishop, has now been accused of sexual misconduct by another nun. The nun, who is also a witness in the rape case that is being probed by the Police. The victim is also a part of the charge sheet filed by the Police. The nun is the 14th witness in the rape case.

The nun alleged that Franco was sending her lewd messages and that the former Bishop had called her in the room and misbehaved with her. The nun in her statement further said that she lacked the courage to take it up in a strong manner, because he was the head of their congregation. Several nuns who are protesting, have now questioned the Police for not registering an FIR. However, now that the incident is out in the open, the Police will be filing yet another FIR in this case, even as it is a part of the original charge sheet.

The first nun of Missionaries of Jesus had accused Franco of raping her at the Kuruvilangadu convent in Kottayam. The FIR in the case was registered in June 2018. In March 2019, Sister Vadakkel has alleged that the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) had initiated disciplinary action against her, threatened her with expulsion and also stopped providing her with medicines to punish her for standing with the complainant nun. She said that her immediate seniors are also cornering and intimidating her further.

Sister Vadakkel is one of the prime witnesses and had also recorded her statement with the police after the complaint was filed. She currently lives at a convent in Muvattupuzha under police security. Sources indicate that over two dozen nuns, over ten priests have given their testimony to police that helped them build a case against Mulakkal.

Franco Mulakkal rape case

As the bail of Franco Mulakkal was extended till 6th, January 2020, many witnesses including Sister Lissy fear for their safety. Sister Lissy has been on a virtual house arrest for months now even as police protection is necessitated for her own security, while the accused, Franco Mulakkal continues to enjoy his liberty and the backing of the Church. Franco Mulakkal, ex-bishop of Jalandhar diocese appeared before the Kottayam additional district sessions court for the trial of the case on November 30, 8 months after the Police filing the charge sheet in the alleged rape case.

Franco Mulakkal, the former bishop of the Jalandhar diocese was booked under 4 sections by the Kuravilangad Police of Kottayam in June 2018, under provisions including Section 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), Section 376 (2) (K) [being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman], Section 376 (C) (I) [(Sexual intercourse by a person in authority] and Section 377/506 (1) [Carnal Intercourse against the order of nature with the victim without consent and criminally intimidated the victim by extending threat court].

