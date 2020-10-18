Another Pro-Khalistan Poster Found In Chandigarh, Punjab Police Launches Investigation

On Saturday, another pro-Khalistan poster has been spotted in Chandigarh. The poster was pasted on the walls of the bus queue shelter in Chandigarh's sector 16. The poster was immediately removed by the police, and an investigation has been initiated. Sources said that this is the third incident in Chandigarh and Mohali, and Police are tracing the people who are pasting these posters. Police officials at the spot informed Republic TV that the CCTV footage is being scrutinised.

READ | Shaurya Chakra awardee's wife Jagdish Kaur blames Punjab govt for Balwinder Singh's death

Pro-Khalistani graffiti spotted

Earlier on October 16, pro-Khalistani graffiti appeared at Sangrur in Punjab. The graffiti was made on the walls of government properties in Dirba village. According to the sources, 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans were painted on the walls of a government hospital, a school and Panchayat office.

The locals spotted the slogans and immediately informed the police and later on the authorities blurred the slogans. Sources said that such incidents are getting reported every day from different parts of Punjab. Even though the NIA is further investigating the matter but pro-Khalistan activists remain active performing such activities, they added.

READ | Punjab: 2 women jump out of running cab after driver molests one of them

Pro-Khalistani terror module busted

Earlier this month, the Punjab Police had busted a terror module of banned outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) by arresting its two cadres in the Hoshiarpur district of the State. They were identified as Makhan Singh Gill alias Amli and Davinder Singh alias Happy, both residents of Noorpur Jattan village in Hoshiarpur, Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

The DGP had said that based on inputs about the disruptive designs of certain pro-Khalistan elements, who had plans to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the State by launching terror attacks, security forces had launched a major drive in the state to conduct raids and check the movement and whereabouts of members of various terrorist modules busted in the past.

READ | Punjab Police busts Khalistan Zindabad Force terror module, 2 arrested

READ | Pro-Khalistan Graffiti On Buildings In Sangrur Village, NIA Raids 6 Locations In Punjab