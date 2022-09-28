Another Surgical Strike By Modi Govt: All India Bar Association Lauds PFI Ban, Adds Advice

With the government of India banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) for 5 years under the UAPA, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) lauded the Modi government at the Centre and called the ban yet another "surgical strike" (also commemorating 6 years of India's operation against Pak's terror launchpads).

In its official press release, AIBA expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit for ensuring national unity and integration by banning the PFI. "The All India Bar Association(AIBA) expressed its hearty thanks to the Prime Minister and Home Minister for having done yet another surgical strike to ensure national unity and integration by banning the PFI," a statement from the AIBA read.

Chairman of AIBA and senior advocate, Adish C Aggarwala while congratulating the PM and Union Home Minister, requested both “to continue to be the sentinel of the national security and integrity, to remain vigilant and ensure that PFI does not sprout under different name and banner to continue its terrorist and disruptive activities.” Adding further, Aggarwala said that Union Minister Amit Shah shall now “take the PFI issue to its logical conclusion and teach a fitting lesson to forces that are inimical to the economic, political and industrial development of India".

AIBA demands chargesheet against arrested PFI leaders

AIBA demanded that the government should totally disband the PFI network and nix its attempts to be reborn under a different banner. In its press release, recalling its September 23 letter to Amit Shah wherein it demanded a ban on the PFI, the advocate body also demanded the filing of a chargesheet against arrested PFI leaders and activists along with the formation of a special court to try the cases so that a speedy trial and verdict could be ensured in the matter.

"AIBA takes this opportunity to recall the valuable contributions of Islam to India’s history and growth, and point out that Muslims and many Muslim leaders continue to be great patriots. AIBA requests the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to communicate to the Muslim brethren this message so that they understand how misguided elements among them bring disrepute to the whole community," AIBA said in a statement.

PFI banned

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Union government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA. This comes in the wake of massive pan-India raids against the PFI in which multiple people were arrested.