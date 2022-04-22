As Republic Media Network continues to bring in exclusive news of the Jahangirpuri violence, as per the latest update, one of the accused Ansar had called for a meeting with his close aides on April 10, regarding the violent outbreak. A small group of 24 people was directed to collect stones and keep them on the rooftops and streets where the Hindu procession was planned to take place. Further, the attackers were advised to destroy the evidence.

“Red colour stones were assembled by the accused at the rooftop of several houses. It was all pre-planned. The accused later washed the whole roof. It was done in a bid to destroy the evidence,” a source said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi Court extended Gulam Rasool alias Gulli, Salim Sheikh alias Salim Chikna, and Ansar's police custody in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. The custody of the accused has been extended by three days.

Ansar is believed to be a 'key conspirator' in the matter as the Crime Branch is looking into the allegations of a 'pre-planned' attack.

Earlier on Sunday, a day after communal clashes broke out in this area in the northwest region of the national capital, Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case were sent to 1-day police custody by Delhi’s Rohini court, while 12 other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Jahangirpuri violence

Earlier on April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

(Image: PTI)