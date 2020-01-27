Anti-CAA Protests: ED Unearths PFI Link In UP; Rs 120 Crore Money-trail Under Lens

In a sensational revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has unearthed a direct link between anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh and the Popular Front of India (PFI) - sending a note stating the same to the Home Ministry. Moreover, the ED has found a link between the Rs. 120 crores deposited in 73 bank accounts allegedly belonging to PFI from various sources and the anti-CAA protests held in Uttar Pradesh, as per sources. Sources further state that shortly after the deposit, maximum cash was allegedly withdrawn during anti-CAA protest days.

90 withdrawals were allegedly made in a day during the protests against the CAA, as per the bank documents and proof procured by the ED. Moreover, the ED claims that the money was transferred specifically before the days the protests were held in Uttar Pradesh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath too has challnged the Congress, SP, and BSP in a recent rally, to reveal their connection with SIMI and PFI alleging PFI's support to 'anti-social' elements.

The UP police has blamed the PFI and SDPI for the violence that erupted in the state during the protest against the CAA. On December 31, DGP OP Singh formally wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on the PFI. Many workers belonging to these organizations have been arrested as well. Meanwhile, the governments of Karnataka and Assam are also contemplating a ban on these organizations.

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

