Anti-conversion Case Petitioner Files Application; 'Review Rules For Foreign-funded NGOs'

BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed an application in the Supreme Court for direction to the Union Home Ministry to examine the root causes and effects of religious conversion. He had moved the SC earlier seeking stringent measures from the Centre to control religious conversion by intimidation, threats and monetary benefits. Moreover, he urged the apex court to ask the Law Commission of India to prepare a report as well as draft a bill in this regard. In the latest application, Upadhyay sought a review of rules for foreign-funded NGOs alleging their role in forced conversion.

The application read, "Petitioner submits that the Constitution of India is made by Indians and for the Indians, not foreigners. The Constitution protects and propagates Indian languages, not foreign languages, Indian religions not foreign religions, Indian customs not foreign customs and Indian culture, not foreign culture. Therefore, this Hon'ble Court cannot be a mute spectator if followers of Indian religions are being converted to foreign religion by use of force, allurement, or fraudulent means."

"There is massive foreign funding through FCRA and money laundering to convert followers of Indian religion. But the Centre has not amended the FCRA and Money Laundering Act. Hence, the petitioner is filing PIL," Upadhyay claimed.

Here are the petitioner's prayers:

Review Visa rules for religious preachers and foreign missionaries

Review FCRA rules for foreign-funded NGOs and individuals

Review audit guidelines for foreign-funded NGOs and individuals

Take stringent steps to control Hawala funding to NGOs and individuals

SC seeks detailed affidavit

Meanwhile, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it will take appropriate steps to stop forced religious conversions in the country. Acknowledging the examples of conversion highlighted by Upadhyay, it affirmed that the right of freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion. It also pointed out that Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana have legislation in place on forced conversion as law and order is a state subject.

While hearing the matter on Monday, an SC bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar directed the Centre to file a detailed affidavit on the issue after ascertaining information from states. Maintaining that there cannot be any forced conversion, it observed, “You file a detailed affidavit after obtaining the necessary information from the concerned States". Thereafter, the SC adjourned the hearing till December 5.