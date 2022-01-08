Anti Corruption Branch raids against Delhi officials in 2021 highest in 5 years: Official

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Branch of the Delhi government has been taking stringent measures to tackle the menace of corruption and conducted five "successful" raids on corrupt officials in 2021, the highest in five years, a senior official said.

The unit registered a total of 12 corruption cases against Delhi government officials last year and secured conviction of six officials in two cases that were around 10 years' old.

Special Commissioner of Police (Anti Corruption Branch) S K Gautam said, "Our Branch conducts in-depth analysis of corruption-related matters and takes appropriate action in tackling the menace of corruption." The ACB took stringent steps against corruption and 12 cases were registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code against officials of the Delhi government in 2021, he said.

In five of these cases, nine persons were arrested after being caught red-handed while accepting bribe, officials said.

Gautam said, "In 2021 alone, ACB had conducted five raids on government servants...and all were successful. It is the highest figure as compared to the raids conducted during the past five years." The ACB collects intelligence against corrupt government officials and subsequently lays trap to nab them.

The branch had registered 12 corruption cases against Delhi government officials in 2020, 18 cases in 2019, six cases in 2018 and nine cases in 2017.

Officials said the department's activities were hampered to an extent in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data shared by the branch, charge sheets have been filed in 30 of its cases last year as compared to 20 in 2020.

On the convictions secured in 2021, the officials said a government servant was sentenced to rigourous imprisonment of one year and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 in a case registered in April 2012.

In another case registered in March 2009, five persons working in different departments of the city government received rigorous imprisonment along with fine, the data showed.

The ACB is the premier investigation agency of the city with a dual responsibility to investigate corruption cases and provide leadership and direction in the fight against corruption in government departments of the national capital. PTI AMP SMN SMN

