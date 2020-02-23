Anti-Shaheen Bagh Protest In Jasola: Residents Stage 'dharna' Demanding Clearing Of Roads

Protesting against the roads blocked by the police in view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, several Delhi residents are staging a dharna in Jasola Vihar - a locality outside Shaheen Bagh. Visuals show a few protesters carrying pro-CAA placards and are lying down on the roads, vowing to not budge till the roads are cleared. One of the protestors has stated that they support people's right to protest, but cannot continue suffering due to the roadblocks.

Jaffarabad protests

Repeating a 'Shaheen Bagh-like' protest, a large number of people including over 1,000 women gathered at Jaffrabad metro station area on Saturday night to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protestors which gathered there blocked the road under the metro station. As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, entry and exit of Jaffrabad have been closed and trains have been asked to not halt at the station, as protest continues on Sunday -stating that hey will not move from the site until the Centre revokes CAA.

Shaheen mediator blames police

Earlier in the day, Former Chief Information Officer Wajahat Habibullah who has been assisting the SC-appointed Shaheen Bagh interlocutors with mediation has filed an affidavit stating that the protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR were peaceful. Moreover, he has mentioned that the police (UP and Delhi) have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh. This comes amidst the Uttar Pradesh police reopening one side of the Kalindi-Kunj road, on Saturday after temporarily reopening the Noida-Faridabad road. While all roads close to the area have been closed by the UP Police due to the continued protests, Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch has predominantly been in focus due to the large-scale gathering.

Shaheen Bagh mediation

Five days of the mediation between Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde to persuade them on shifting the protest site have not resulted in any breakthrough yet. But, a delegation of Shaheen Bagh women protestors who met Ramachandran on Saturday, set seven conditions ranging for the demand of protection if the road is reopened to no NPR in Delhi to revocation of cases against student protestors. The apex court has also asked the Centre to look into alternative protest sites like Ramlila Maidan, Janta Mantar, Lal Quila as such and fixed the next hearing on Monday.

