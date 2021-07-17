Antilia Bomb Scare: NIA Seeks Dismissal Of Sachin Vaze's Bail Plea; Cites UAPA Charges

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday sought dismissal of the default bail plea filed by suspended Mumbai assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Sachin Vaze had filed an application for default bail as the NIA failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days in connection with his arrest. The next day, NIA also filed its reply to his bail plea requesting the court to dismiss the petition.

One of the main accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case, Sachin Vaze is currently lodged in Mumbai's Taloja jail. The suspended API, who was arrested in March had recently applied for bail, claiming that the NIA failed to submit a charge-sheet within 90 days of the investigation. He also questioned the extension granted to the NIA.

Replying to the bail petition, the NIA said, "Because of the nature of the crime, charges under the Unlawful Activities Protection Act (UAPA) have been invoked in the case, which in turn gives the investigators more time to file charge-sheet. The agency further stated that they have been scanning heavy data in the case to get tangible evidence against the accused.

"The entire investigation is still progressing and so letting the accused out on bail will not be right and the court hurt the investigation," said NIA, requesting the court to dismiss his petition.

On June 9, the special court had granted two more months to the NIA to file a charge-sheet in the case under the UAPA. A special NIA court will be hearing arguments from both sides on July 22.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a green Scorpio laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly later, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, the NIA took over both high-profile cases.