Antilia Bomb Scare: Sachin Vaze Seeks Default Bail; Argues 'no Chargesheet In 90 Days'

Seeking relief, ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze has moved the special NIA court on Saturday, seeking default bail in both the Antilla bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiran murder. The plea filed by Vaze cites the failure on the part of NIA to file chargesheet within 90 days of the investigation. The special NIA court will hear the plea on July 22. Vaze has been in jail since March 13.

Sachin Vaze seeks default bail

In June, NIA took former Mumbai encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma into custody, in connection to the Antillia bomb scare case. The NIA had recorded Sharma's statement after it emerged that he visited the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on March 2 and allegedly met Sachin Vaze at the Crime Intelligence Unit office. He was reportedly questioned on whether he was part of the purported conversation where Vaze had asked Mansukh Hiren to take responsibility for planting the explosives. Suspended on multiple occasions, the ex-encounter specialist had taken voluntary retirement in 2019 and unsuccessfully contested the Maharashtra Assembly polls from Nalasopara on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly later, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, the NIA took over both high-profile cases. Vaze's superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded from Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month.

Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC. Vaze, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody at Taloja jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, while the Maharashtra govt has ordered an inquiry into Param Bir Singh as to how Vaze went 'rouge' in the Antilia case while under Singh. Subsequently, Vaze, his aides Riyazuddin Kazi, Inspector Sunil Mane were arrested and dismissed from the force by Mumbai Police Commissioner.