Antilla Bomb Scare: Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze Sent To NIA Custody Till March 25 After Arrest

After arresting Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze on Saturday night, an NIA special court on Sunday, has remanded Vaze to NIA custody till March 25, in connection to the explosives found in a car outside Mukesh Ambani's house. Vaze has been booked under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in the case. Vaze - an encounter specialist who was suspended in 2004 for an alleged custodial death, was reinstated in 2020 by the Maharashtra government.

NIA arrests Sachin Waze

Vaze, who was grilled for over 12 hours in relation to the case by the NIA has reportedly denied any involvement in the case. Moreover, reports state that Vaze had ominously posted 'I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer' as his Whatsapp status in Saturday morning, reminiscing his suspension in 2004. Previously, a Thane Court refused anticipatory bail in the alleged murder case of Mansukh Hiren and the Antilia bomb scare probe, noting that Mansukh Hiren's wife had named the Mumbai Police officer in the FIR and that there was prima facie evidence against Vaze and hence custodial interrogation was required. Mansukh Hiran was the owner of the SUV in question and had been found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 5. READ | Antilia bomb scare case to be probed by NIA; ATS registers FIR in car owner's death

Vaze & Hiran's connection

Earlier this week, Vaze was transferred out of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch following allegations leveled against him in the Antilia bomb scare case. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had demanded Sachin Vaze's arrest and had produced CD-R call records of Vaze claiming that he was in constant touch with Hiran. Moreover, Hiran's wife has alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020. Fadnavis has claimed that Vaze had forced Hiran to allegedly write a letter to the Maharashtra CM, Home Minister and Police Commissioner and presented Sachin Vaze's CD-R records in the Vidhan Sabha.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilla

On 25 February, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The Police team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The car (green Scorpio) was spotted by security personnel outside his residence. Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday, with a threatening letter too found in the car. A terror group 'Jaish Ul-Hind' has reportedly used a Telegram channel used to claim responsibility for the acts.

Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. However, Hiren's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Furthermore, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiran's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. While NIA is probing into the bomb scare, Maharashtra ATS is probing into Mansukh Hiran's alleged murder.