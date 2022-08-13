Following Anubrata Mondal's arrest, sources within the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday revealed that the senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader would receive a hefty commission for cattle and coal that were smuggled across the border. According to the CBI sources, for each bovine that was smuggled, Mondal had set a Rs 2,500 to 3,000 commission.

During festive seasons, especially Eid, this would go up to Rs 5,000 to 6,000. In the case of coal smuggling, the amount was Rs 10,000 per truck. With this, a deal worth Rs 6 crore was struck by the TMC leader within 3 months, the CBI sources revealed.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Mohammad Enamul Haque paid the money to accused Saigal Hussain who would pass that to Anubrata Mondal, according to CBI sources. Haque was arrested in New Delhi in November 2020.

On 21 September 2020, the CBI filed a case against Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants. According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to Customs officials.

Anubrata Mondal arrested, sent to CBI custody

The CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal on August 11 after he repeatedly skipped the summons of the agency in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. A team of the CBI is said to have entered his residence at around 10 AM on Thursday with the CRPF being deployed outside.

His arrest came after the top aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to appear before the agency and chose to skip the CBI summons for the 10th consecutive time on Wednesday. Sources told Republic Bangla that Mondal's lawyers were seen entering the CBI office on August 10 and seeking a 14-day extension for Mondal.

Notably, the senior Trinamool Congress leader had raked up 'ill health' to skip his summons. He had driven to the State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment and was examined by a seven-member medical team but doctors categorically said that there was no need for his admission to the super-specialty facility.

After his arrest, he was sent to 10-day custody of the central agency, till August 20. A massive protest was also witnessed against him outside the court where protestors raised 'chor, chor' slogans, and one of them even hurled a shoe at the TMC leader.

A day after his arrest, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of a 'breathing problem'. Several tests including blood pressure, blood sugar, etc were done, however, according to the doctors, Mondal's health was fine and no requirement for special medical attention was found.