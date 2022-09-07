Anubrata Mondal's Bail Plea Denied; CBI Court Sends TMC Leader To 14-day Judicial Custody

In another setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, a special CBI court in Asansol has denied bail to arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and further remanded him to another 14 days of judicial custody. As per the latest information, after extending his custody, the court has scheduled the next hearing for September 21.

CBI lawyer Kalicharan Mishra while speaking at the court demanded the extension of Mondal's custody stating that the investigations will not proceed in the right manner if he is out on bail.

Meanwhile, this came on the same day when the CBI on Wednesday raided multiple residences of another TMC leader and minister Moloy Ghatak in connection to its ongoing investigation into a coal smuggling scam. Teams of the probe agency conducted raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district and one in the Lake Gardens area of Kolkata.

CBI probes deep-rooted nexus of cattle smuggling in Bengal

Following the arrest of Anubrata Mondal a few weeks back, the CBI has been trying to trace the trail of money involved in the cattle smuggling case and has so far come to know that a huge amount of money was being collected from cattle traders in the name of "protection money" and then this money was being diverted to some of the confidants of Anubrata Mondal.

The role of Mondal's chartered accountant has also come under the scanner for involvement in the diversion of money.

Meanwhile, as far as the investigation is concerned, while the TMC leader as well as his bodyguard have been arrested by the CBI, a chargesheet has been also filed in the case. The agency is also probing the role of Mondal's daughter and the properties acquired by both of them.

Image: PTI