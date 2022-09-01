Anubrata Mondal's Bodyguard In 14-day Judicial Custody; To Be Produced In Court On Sept 15

TMC leader, and a close associate of party supremo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Anubrata Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain was sent to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case, in a verdict by the Asansol Special CBI Court. He will be produced in court again on September 15.

Notably, Hossain was arrested in the case by the CBI on June 10 after he was unable to give an explanation for some documents related to his acquisition of property and associations with few accused persons in the case.

CBI raids properties in the cattle smuggling case

Investigating a probable role of another TMC minister in the case, the central agency on August 31 conducted raids at about 62 properties across West Bengal. In the search, over 24 properties associated with Anubrata Mondal are under the CBI scanner and 26 more allegedly linked to the TMC leader's daughter are also being scanned.

Sources revealed that out of the total properties raided, 50 are likely to be associated with the family of Mondal. As per the ground report, a TMC councillor Bishwajyoti Banerjee was detained in the case following searches carried out at his residence with the suspicion that he diverted funds in the scam.

CBI investigating deep-rooted nexus

The central agency has been trying to unravel the trail of money involved in the cattle smuggling case. It has come to the knowledge of the agency that a huge amount of money was collected from the cattle traders in the name of 'protection money' and it was subsequently routed to Anubrata Mondal's confidantes.

In addition to the cattle smuggling scam, Mondal is also under the CBI scanner for his alleged involvement in the West Bengal post-poll violence post the announcement of the 2021 state assembly election after the victory of CM Mamata Banerjee in the polls. Notably, several people died, many were injured and families were displaced in the aftermath of Mamata's victory in the 2021 assembly election.

Meanwhile, Mondal was also supposed to appear in a separate case in a Kolkata court on September 1 with regard to the violence in Mangalkot in 2010.

Image: ANI