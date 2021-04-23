Anuradha Dutt Slams 'unfortunate' Attack On Harish Salve, Alleges 'politics Being Played'

Shortly after Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde allowed Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate Harish Salve to recuse himself from being Amicus Curiae in the COVID-19 petition, lawyer of the Supreme Court, Anuradha Dutt, on Friday afternoon spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. While stating that she totally agrees with the Republic TV that Salve is being attacked by a lobby, Anuradha Dutt said that whatever happened was very "unfortunate".

Anuradha Dutt said, "Whatever happened was extremely unfortunate. In fact, I was asked by the honourable SC to assist Harish Salve in this COVID-19 petition. I think politics is being played for some different reasons."

Anuradha Dutt speaks to Republic TV

Stating that there are some lawyers in the fraternity, who are not making that big in the profession as the senior advocate Harish Salve, Dutt said that this is the reason why anything related to Salve is turned into an issue. Remarking that the people are forgetting that Harish Salve as amicus to the Environment Bench for almost 10-15 years, she said, "I still remember that while Salve was amicus, when he shut a company for missing the laws where he was one of the directors himself."

Anuradha Dutt said, "I think, according to me, the issues in which the top court should intervene at the national level are those of oxygen and drugs. Practically, it is not possible for the Centre to answer to every HC."

CJI Bobde allows Harish Salve to recuse himself

In the latest development, in the Supreme Court (SC), ongoing matter relating to equitable distribution of oxygen, essential medicines and preparation of national plan to fight the pandemic, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bodbe relieved senior advocate Harish Salve to recuse himself from being amicus curiae. An amicus curiae (literally, "friend of the court"; plural: amici curiae) is someone who is not a party to a case who assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case.

Harish Salve recuses himself from SC's COVID-19 hearing

Harish Salve had said, "Don't want the case to be heard under a shadow that I was appointed because of my school friendship with the CJI."

As per sources, the Senior Advocate's decision to recuse himself from being an amicus curiae in SC's COVID-19 related hearing comes after the apex court's decision to appoint Salve drew a lot of criticism from the lobby. Sources told Republic Media Network that the lobby had been targeting Salve over the top court's decision, due to which he decided to take a step back from the case.

This crucial development comes at a time when India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases every day. It is important to note here that besides SC, many COVID petitions have also been filed in other courts across the country regarding equitable distribution of oxygen, essential medicines and preparation of a national plan to fight the pandemic.

Current COVID-19 scenario in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,59,30,965 positive cases, out of which, 1,34,54,880 have successfully recovered and 1,84,657 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,14,835 new cases, 1,78,841 fresh recoveries and 2,104 deaths have been reported, Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 22,91,428.