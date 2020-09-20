Anurag Kashyap Proudly Named Women He's Been With; Said 'don't Be Shy': Payal Ghosh Speaks

Actor Payal Ghosh, who levelled allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap, opened up about her experience with the Bollywood Director, stating that she did not want other girls to go through a similar experience with Kashyap.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Payal Ghosh said that she first met the director in 2014 at his office with her manager. Later that day, Payal said Anurag Kashyap invited her to his house for a meal and they had a good conversation about the film industry.

The actress further alleged that Kashyap called her again next time, and that was when he allegedly forced himself on her. “When I felt uncomfortable, he told me you do not have to feel shy because my girls do it all the time. They are just a call away, they have a good time with me.”

'Kashyap told me he has relations with multiple women'

Payal Ghosh further alleged that Kashyap boasted about having engaged in sexual relations with multiple women and encouraged her to do the same. “The director proudly took names of the women he has been with and spoke about his relationships with me even though he barely knew me. That revealed how much he disrespected women. He talked about women liberation and sexually abuses the women who work with him, she added.

She had first accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse through a tweet on Saturday which the director denied and termed ‘baseless’. However, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma responded to her tweet and asked her to register a complaint against the director.

'Will file complaint to NCW'

Payal Ghosh told Republic TV that she will file a complaint with the NCW through an Email immediately. The actress also said that she does not care about the people who may not support her allegations because she wanted to speak about her experience so that other women do not suffer the way she did.

“My family had asked the actress to keep mum about the sexual assault as it would have badly affected ger career which had just begun at that point. Recently, during an interview with a Telugu channel when the topic was discussed, my friend told me, if I speak up about my experience, it would make other women aware about Anurag’s character and they may not go through what you did,” said Payal.

Speaking on Anurag terming the allegations ‘baseless’, Payal said, “No rapist says that he has committed the crime.”

