Traders Body Demands Apology From VBU For 'derogatory' Remarks On Poush Mela

A traders’ association and a rights group in West Bengal have demanded an apology from the Visva-Bharati University (VBU) authorities for calling the adjoining Poush Mela ground a “site for sexual activities, especially prostitution”.

The VBU authorities have decided to erect a wall around the Poush Mela ground to halt entry of miscreants who enter the ground to engage in ‘dangerous activities.’ The authorities said that the Poush Mela ground is littered with liquor bottles, used condoms, remnants of drugs, food waste, discarded plastics, cardboards and even human waste. They went on to allege that parts of the Mela grounds appear to be a site for sexual activities, especially prostitution.

Sunil Singh, secretary of Bolpur Byabsayi Samiti, said that VBU's remarks were a “blatant lie” as Santiniketan police station is located opposite the ground and private security guards also keep a check on illicit activities. Bolpur Byabsayi Samiti is an association of traders who set up stalls during the annual fair at the ground.

Singh said that VBU is trying to discredit the locals and traders for protesting against building a fence around Poush Mela ground. Demanding an apology from the authorities, he said that their ‘lies’ are bringing disrepute to Rabindranath Tagore’s institute.

Bangla Sanskriti Mancha, a rights group, alleged that the university made such statements to tarnish the image of Poush Mela and its participants. Samirul Islam, president of Mancha said such remarks malign Bengal’s culture and heritage.

Samirul said the right group would protest against the university if vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty does not apologise for the derogatory remarks The group has started a signature campaign in Birbhum district for holding Poush Mela and Basanta Utsav. It plans to launch the campaign across the state.

Visva Bharati campus violence

Trouble erupted at the Visva Bharati campus in West Bengal's Birbhum district after a large number of people ransacked the university's properties protesting the construction of a boundary wall at the Poush Mela ground.

The heritage university was shut down indefinitely on Monday following violent protests against Visva Bharati's decision to construct a boundary wall around the venue of Poush Mela, a prestigious annual cultural event started more than a century ago.

Breaking the 125-year tradition, the Executive Council of VBU, in July decided to scrap the fair with Chakrabarty claiming that the university was “ill-equipped” to handle such an event. Earlier, it decided not to hold Basanta Utsav held around Holi to curb the entry of outsiders.

