Arbitrator must be independent of parties, says Delhi court

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A Delhi court has held that an arbitrator must be “independent of parties as well as impartial”, and that an award passed by the one appointed solely by one party is invalid and liable to be set aside.

District Judge Sanjiv Jain made the observation while hearing a plea filed by a company, Bansal Brothers, against the Union of India in a dispute regarding a tender for construction of a road at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narela.

The court accepted the arguments advanced by advocate Namit Saxena, appearing for Bansal Brothers, that the neutrality of arbitrator and his independence and impartiality are critical.

“The genesis behind this rational is that even when an arbitrator is appointed in terms of contract and by the parties to the contract, he is independent of the parties. Functions and duties require him to rise above the partisan interest of the parties and not to act in or so as to further, the particular interest of either party. After all, the arbitrator has adjudicatory role to perform and therefore, he must be independent of parties as well as impartial,” the judge said.

The court said in an order passed earlier this month that any quasi-judicial process, including the arbitration process, must be in accordance with the principles of natural justice.

According to the petition, the Union of India had invited tender for supply of good earth and laying of water bound macadam (WBM) for the construction of the road at Kendriya Vidyalaya at A-5, Pocket-11, Narela, Delhi in 2017, which was finally awarded to Bansal Brothers.

As disputes cropped up in relation to payment to be made, the matter was referred to an arbitration, the petition said.

The appointment of the arbitrator was done unilaterally by the Union of India who passed the award against Bansal Brothers, it said.

The court allowed the plea, saying that the award passed by the arbitrator was patently illegal. PTI UK KVK KVK

