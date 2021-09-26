Arjun Rampal & Gabriella 'have No Association' With Latter's Brother Now Arrested By NCB

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has disassociated himself and his girlfriend Gabriella from the latter's brother Agisilaos Demetriades who was arrested again by the NCB in Goa on Friday. Rampal has hit out over his name being lumped into media reports regarding the arrest of Agisilaos.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested four persons, including a South African national, for possession of drugs in a series of raids over the week in Goa, an official said on Saturday, the South African national being Agisilaos.

NCB arrests four in Goa, including Agisilaos Demetriades

The NCB's Goa sub-zone unit arrested Nouman Savery (22), a native of Chhattisgarh at Siolim beach village in North Goa on Wednesday, following which they nabbed his partner Siddiq Ahmed (25) of Hyderabad, the official said. In a different operation on Friday, the NCB team seized a small quantity of charas from the house of Demetriades Agisilaos, who is the brother of Gabriella Demetriades who is said to be Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, at Pernem in North Goa.

During another raid, the NCB Mumbai and Goa units seized intermediate quantity of Ecstasy pills at Nagoa village in North Goa on Friday and arrested one Mayur Mohnani, a resident of Mumbai, the official said. All the accused, including Agisilaos Demetriades, have been sent to judicial custody for two weeks, he added.

Arjun Rampal's earlier run-ins with NCB

Rampal, as well as persons linked to him, such as his sister Komal, girlfriend Gabriella and purported friend Paul Bartel, have been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020, as members of Bollywood had come under the agency's scanner during the fallout from the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Amid his run-ins with the NCB following a previous arrest of Agisilaos, Rampal had taken to social media to declare that he was never on the wrong side of the law.

The Bollywood actor is currently in London and has taken strong objection to his name being added to media reports regarding the latest arrest of Agisilaos, saying 'Dear friends, followers and public. I am shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development. It is unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever. I request the media to not make any headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have professional relations with.'

Rampal added, 'Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard.'

Arjun Rampal has a release coming up - Dhaakad which also features Kangana Ranaut - is set to release on October 1.

(With agency inputs)