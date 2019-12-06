Arjuna Awardee Abhishek Verma's Car Stolen From Outside Relative's House In Delhi's Rohini

The car of renowned archer Abhishek Verma, who recently won the compound mixed pair gold in the 21st Asian Archery Championship, was stolen from outside his relatives' house in New Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday night. As per sources, Abhishek had gone to a family dinner in Rohini sector-8, after that he went to the Dividing road. On his return, he had parked his car in front of his relatives' house around 10:18 pm.

"On December 4, I went to a dinner in Rohini sector-8 at The Reset Restaurant and then went at Rohini sector 6-7 Dividing road. I returned to my relative house at around 10:18 pm and parked my car in front of the main gate of the house in sector-3, Rohini. Next morning, I went to look for my car and I did not find the car at the place where I parked," the archer mentioned the incident in an FIR.

Verma in his FIR further mentioned his efforts to find the car in the local surroundings.

"I tried to find in nearby surroundings and asked local residents if they have seen but nobody has seen the car. I tried to check CCTV footage of the house nearby and found that at 11:00-11:22 pm on December 4, my car got stolen."

Vennam Jyothi, Abhishek Verma win Mixed Pair Gold at Asian Archery Championship

Arjuna Awardee Abhishek Verma and Vijaywada-based archer Vennam Jyothi won the compound mixed pair gold in the 21st Asian Archery Championship. The championship took place from November 22 to November 28 in Bangkok, Thailand. The duo won the mixed pair gold against their Chinese Taipei opponents Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh-Luh Chen with 158-151.

The compound men's team had lost gold medal by just one point to Korea 232-233 earlier in the day and had settled with a silver medal. Similarly, in compound women's team event, Jyothi, Muskan Kirar, and Priya Gurjar lost the battle to Korea by 215-231. However, Verma and Jyothi returned strongly in the compound mixed pair final. The duo made a solid start, shooting 39, including two Xs (closest to the centre), from a possible 40 to lead by two points in the first end.

(With Inputs from ANI)