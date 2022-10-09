Armed Bangladeshi Cattle Smuggler Killed In BSF Firing

One Bangladeshi smuggler was killed when Border Security Force personnel fired at a gang of armed cattle smugglers in self defence at Bisnupur Border outpost in West Bengal's Nadia district, a BSF statement said on Sunday.

Patrolling BSF jawans on Saturday night intercepted some smugglers along with cattle near the border when a group of 15-20 Bangladeshi smugglers surrounded the jawans and attacked the border guards with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, it said.

The Bangladeshis were being supported by a gang from the Indian side to smuggle cattle to the neighbouring country, the statement said.

To scare away the smugglers, the jawans first fired in the air but as the gang continued to attack, one of the jawans fired another round which fatally injured a smuggler.

Other gang members fled from the spot towards Bangladesh.

The jawans seized a buffalo from the spot.

The body of the smuggler and the confiscated buffalo were handed over to the Police Station Krishnaganj for further legal action, the statement said.

A spokesperson of BSF, South Bengal Frontier, said when smugglers are not successful in their wrong intention, they mounted deadly attack on the jawans seriously injuring them in past.

Jawans have to take measures to protect themselves and government property as well as to prevent smuggling, he added.