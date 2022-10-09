Last Updated:

Armed Bangladeshi Cattle Smuggler Killed In BSF Firing

An armed cattle smuggler was killed in an exchange of fire by the Border Security Force personnel on Saturday night after they intercepted a group of 15-20 Bangladeshi smugglers.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
BSF Troop

Image: Twitter/@BSF_India


One Bangladeshi smuggler was killed when Border Security Force personnel fired at a gang of armed cattle smugglers in self defence at Bisnupur Border outpost in West Bengal's Nadia district, a BSF statement said on Sunday.

Patrolling BSF jawans on Saturday night intercepted some smugglers along with cattle near the border when a group of 15-20 Bangladeshi smugglers surrounded the jawans and attacked the border guards with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, it said.

The Bangladeshis were being supported by a gang from the Indian side to smuggle cattle to the neighbouring country, the statement said.

To scare away the smugglers, the jawans first fired in the air but as the gang continued to attack, one of the jawans fired another round which fatally injured a smuggler.

Other gang members fled from the spot towards Bangladesh.

The jawans seized a buffalo from the spot.

The body of the smuggler and the confiscated buffalo were handed over to the Police Station Krishnaganj for further legal action, the statement said.

A spokesperson of BSF, South Bengal Frontier, said when smugglers are not successful in their wrong intention, they mounted deadly attack on the jawans seriously injuring them in past.

Jawans have to take measures to protect themselves and government property as well as to prevent smuggling, he added.

READ | BSF foils Narco-terror bid in Amritsar; Recovers 2.6 Kg narcotics, 50 rounds ammunition
READ | BSF foils Pakistan's narcotics smuggling bid in Punjab; seizes heroin worth Rs 5 crore
READ | Bangladesh faces power blackout after national grid fails
READ | Death toll rises to 64 in Bangladesh boat capsize; 20 passengers still missing
READ | Death toll rises to 68 in Bangladesh boat capsize

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT