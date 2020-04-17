Army Chief Naravane Warns Pakistan For Exporting Terror Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the world is fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan has resorted to a ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir and has even gone a step ahead to attempt infiltration. Lashing out at Pakistan's vicious attempts amid COVID-19 outbreak, Army Chief General MM Naravane said to news agency ANI on Friday that the neighbouring country is increasing the trouble.

Speaking to ANI from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Army chief said that the world is exporting medicines to tackle the menace of Coronavirus, and India is not only helping its own citizens but also sending help elsewhere, but Pakistan is exporting terrorism. "While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines, on the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn’t auger well." He added that Imran Khan's Pakistan continues to foment trouble amid a global pandemic.

He also added that earlier this month the Indian army foiled an infiltration attempt, and killed all 5 terrorists. He said that such an attempt is not possible without Pakistan army's collusion. "This attempt was made under the difficult situation in snow-covered areas. It won't have been possible without the Pakistani Army's support. The responsibility of maintaining peace, the onus is on Pakistan," he said.

Infiltration attempt

Last week, Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It was reported that heavy artillery firing took place and the Indian side retaliated strongly. That was the fifth consecutive day of unprovoked shelling and firing along the LoC. Sources said the Pakistan Army is trying to push terrorists into J&K to foment trouble in a region already facing the COVID-19 challenge.

In the past month, Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts. Pakistan's provocative posture along the LoC has remained unabated despite the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has forced respective governments to impose lockdowns to contain the outbreak.

