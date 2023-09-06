Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In J&K's Poonch, Two Terrorists Killed

Troops of the Indian Army on Wednesday, September 6, foiled an infiltration bid by killing two Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Sawjian sector of Poonch district, Army officials said.

The terrorists were engaged in firing while attempting to enter the Indian side.

Elaborating on the anti-terror operation, Lt. Col Suneel Bartwal told Republic that the two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC on the intervening night of September 5 and 6 in the Mandi sub-sector of Poonch.

"A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K police personnel immediately to intercept the terrorists. Hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient were utilised by the terrorists to bring down the firing. In the ensuing firefight, which continued until the next day, both the terrorists were eliminated," he added.

Col. Bartwal added that the body of one of the terrorists has been recovered. Search operation is in progress to recover the body of the second terrorist. This comes a day after one Pakistani terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in Reasi district of Jammu.

DG, J&K police, Dilbag Singh said, "On August 5, the police, in collaboration with the village defence committee and the Army, successfully neutralised one terrorist in the Khawas area of Rajouri. Subsequently, on August 18, another terrorist was found dead after falling from a cliff. It appears that this group had split into two factions. The presence of this group was detected in the Reasi district, leading to a swift operation initiated by the local police station, which is still ongoing. During the operation, one terrorist, believed to be of Pakistani origin, was eliminated. However, his accomplice managed to escape, taking advantage of the heavy rains.”