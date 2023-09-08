Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Poonch, Apart From Arms, Pak-made Meds, Clothes Recovered

On September 6, joint security forces launched a massive anti-terror operation at Mandi sub-sector of Poonch, in which two terrorists were found trying to cross the fence across the PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). Alert troops of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement along the LoC (Line of Control) in Poonch sector.

Terrorists saw the movement of security forces near the fence and started heavy firing on the alert troops, which continued the next day. After 24 hours, security forces recovered the body of one of the gunned-down terrorists and launched a combing operation. After a few hours, officials recovered the body of the second terrorist.

Noting that this is a big win for the forces, an official from the Army told Republic, “It was a very difficult operation because of the dense forests and dangerous terrains, but we have eliminated both the terrorists and a huge cache of arms and ammunitions has been recovered from the two killed terrorists, including Pakistan-made arms. Made-in-Pakistan medicines and clothes were also seized. Wire cutters were also seized from the spot.”

The recovered items include one AK-47 with seven magazines, one pistol with two magazines, one hand grenade, one binocular, one night vision device (officials noted this equipment has been recovered from the infiltrated terrorists for the first time), one weapon pouch, a pair of shoes, trousers, a pair of gloves, two jackets, one windcheater, two shawls, innerwears, two mufflers, six pairs of socks, one knee cap, two rucksacks, two walking sticks apart from a syringe, bandage, water purifier tablets, batteries, lighters and a watch.

Officials further informed that security has been tightened along the LoC after the infiltration attempt.