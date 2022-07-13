Last Updated:

Army Foils Terror Infiltration Bid In Poonch Days Ahead Of Budha Amarnath Yatra

Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid from Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch. Ambush was laid after the movement was seen from Pakistani side.

Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid from Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch. Ambush was laid after the suspected movement was seen from Pakistani side in Sarla area of Poonch LoC.

Army in its statement said, “During the midnight hours of 12 / 13 July 2022, there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector(J&K), which was suitably foiled by our alert troops”. Army has launched massive searches in the area with first light.

Sources in the Army said that a group of heavily armed terrorists tried to sneak in into Indian territory from General area of Khari in Poonch that was noticed by Anti Infiltration grid in place and it was followed by response of troops of Indian Army deployed in forward area that thwarted infiltration attempt of terrorists

This attempt is seen as Pakistan’s plot to disrupt upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra which is one of the holy pilgrimages of the Hindu Community in Jammu and Kashmir.

