Army Jawan Denied Bail By Bihar Police For Allegedly Carrying Authorised Liquor On Train

In a shocking move, a jawan of 34 Assam Rifles was detained on Friday at Bihar's Chapra district by state police for allegedly carrying 5 bottles of liquor while travelling on Awadh Assam express from Dimapur to Bareilly. The jawan - Rifleman/cook Ravindra Arya was reportedly nabbed by the Railway police and then handed over to local police, inspite of him carrying his authorised quota of liquor onboard the train - travelling to his home in Uttarakhand. Army has claimed that the jawan has been denied bail as of yet by the police, quoting several local rules.

Army jawan denied bail

Arya was reportedly in possession of his CSD bill and his Army ID card which he has displayed to the police. Inspite of the fact that the authorised liquor was not being brought into Bihar, but only via it to Uttarakhand, Arya has been taken to Gopalganj where he has been kept in custody. Sources state that Arya was to be produced before the magistrate either on Tuesday or Wednesday. Arya was a sanctioned leave from his field area at Manipur during Durga Puja, state Army sources.

After 34 Assam Rifle unit's efforts to contact local administration, Chapra District Magistrate Subrat Sen has arrived at the scene. He has assured that Arya will be granted bail by Monday, after his hearing on Monday.