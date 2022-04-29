Not forgetting to utter 'Jai Hind' towards the end of his address to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, an Indian Army soldier narrated a theft crime inflicted on his spouse, and the same was acknowledged by TN BJP President K Annamalai. The Indian soldier also shared the plight of armed forces servicemen and questioned why his wife is not safe in the country while he is protecting the nation day in and day out, serving in Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu BJP President shared the ordeal of the soldier and vouched for redressal and justice. He shared the video of the soldier which is addressed to the DGP. He said, "While sleeping, some unknown person snatched my wife's mangalsutra and chain. Merely twice or thrice we (Indian Army soldiers) come home to meet our families. The journey from Kashmir to our home itself takes four days and returning to Kashmir will take an equal number of days. Rest of the days, should we do our duty here? Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu should see this video and immediately catch the culprits and take necessary action against the crime of theft."

"Thank you. Jai Hind," the soldier concluded.

BJP vouches to compensate Indian soldier wife's losses

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said that BJP would compensate for the losses and shared, "BJP Tamil Nadu is in the process of tracing our Army personnel’s family. We will compensate his wife for her loss. Our party will follow up on their police case as well! This is the least we could do for our brave jawan who is on the border for us! Jai Hind!" the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP spokesperson Narayan Thirupathy said that the trend of crimes is prevalent across Tamil Nadu at present.

"In Chennai city even, such crimes are regular. We will take it to the highest level of the Tamil Nadu police department and follow it up definitely. We (BJP) will see to it that justice is done," he asserted.