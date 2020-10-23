Arnab Delves Into Symbolism Of HC Asserting Republic's Right To Use 'Nation Wants To Know'

In a big victory for Republic Media Network, the Delhi High Court in its judgment on October 23, has not granted any injunction on the plea by Times Now on the use of phrase "Nation Wants to Know" by Republic TV (or its affiliates) or by its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The Delhi High Court has said that no interim order is passed at this stage in favour of the Times Now and that Arnab is free to use the same as part of his speech/presentation of any news channel, etc. Advocate Malvika Trivedi who represented Republic Media Network in the Delhi High Court said that the fight was not easy and after three years, the network has succeeded.

Arnab's message

"Thank you very much. It is not a common victory. There is symbolism in it. That the largest media group and digital network Republic Media Network has effectively defeated Bennet Coleman and Company in court. It should be a moment of introspection for Bennet Coleman and company. Why did they do this? For almost three and a half four years, they said I cannot use the phrase. When we started the battle, Republic TV had not even been launched. They said it is a David vs Goliath battle and David will be crushed this time. I want the country to know how difficult the fight was."