Arnab Goswami Assaulted, Arrested By Mumbai Police Forcibly; Full 12 Min Sequence Out

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was shockingly assaulted and arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The police, led by ‘encounter specialist’ API Sachin Vaze, used force during the incident and ignored all pleas like medical assistance or allowance to talk with family members A 12-minute video captured the entire turn of events.

Arnab Goswami arrested from home

Amidst open criminal intimidation and assault, encounter cop Sachin Vaze told Arnab, “You don't know what I am capable of.” The Mumbai Police in brazen disregard for all due process, integrity, and any semblance of fair investigation, dragged Arnab Goswami by the collar to a crime branch unit police and physically attacked him. This, in spite of him repeatedly reiterating that he will cooperate. Here's the sequence -

After shouting, "Please come out", the police officers opened the door with force and kicking it and held Arnab Goswami by his back to push him.

"With legal capacity, we are inside. Why are you closing the door." said an official. They tried to drag him before Arnab managed to sit down.

"Are you coming with us? I am DYSP. I am here to arrest you. You have to co-operate with me. We are taking him to Raigad, Alibaug," he said.

Even Goswami's wife, senior Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami was held by the police officers and then told to sign some papers. They tried to block her from recording the video. They were also seen snatching papers from Samayabrata’s hands. And then were heard saying, “You just have to sign it.”

"I am the Editor of Republic TV, you have physically assaulted me, is this correct? Sachin, you tell me. I will co-operate but I won’t accept physical assault. I will seek advice of my lawyers. Maintain social distancing," Goswami said. Samyabrata Goswami also questioned the lack of a tag on the DYSP. "He doesn’t even have a tag. We don’t know if he is a legit police officer," she asked.

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

With regard to his legal team, Arnab Goswami was blocked by the Mumbai Police vis-a-vis having legal aid present. Encounter cop and Param Bir Singh’s right hand man Sachin Vaze declared to Republic TV - Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out.