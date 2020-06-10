Arnab Goswami Says "Truth Is On My Side; We Will Win," Before Mumbai Police Interrogation

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief and MD Arnab Goswami on Wednesday reached NM Joshi Marg Police Station for interrogation by Mumbai Police after being summoned in connection with the coverage of the Bandra gathering during the COVID-19 lockdown. This is his second interrogation in 45 days. Republic's group CFO S Sundaram was summoned for interrogation three hours earlier in the same case, and his interrogation was still ongoing as Arnab arrived.

'I will come here and comply with the law'

Arnab said, "I just want to say that all the cases against me are fake. This is done by Sonia Gandhi and Vadra Congress. I have come to the police station as I was called at 2 pm. The interrogation of Republic Media Network's CFO is going on for the last three hours. I will explain everything as the truth is with us. Mumbai Police can investigate how much it wants and they have called us during the time of Coronavirus."

IN-PERSON APPEARANCE & COVID-19 CONCERNS

Arguing in Court, while asking for Arnab Goswami to be physically present despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal had insisted that Arnab Goswami should be present at the Police station physically. It’s pertinent to mention, that in the first interrogation, one of the officers who questioned Arnab had tested positive for COVID-19.

ARNAB’S PREVIOUS INTERROGATION

Arnab Goswami was previously interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station for 12 and a half hours on April 27 regarding a debate on the Palghar lynching case. Speaking to the media after being interrogated, He had stated back then that he stood by his comments made in the course of the programme.

REPUBLIC EXPOSED THE TRUTH OF THE BANDRA GATHERING

The latest development in the Bandra gathering case comes even as the Republic Media Network broadcast exposed how the entire gathering in Bandra during the COVID-19 lockdown was orchestrated, and one that was engineered to create a law and order problem. Moreover, Vinay Dubey who allegedly instigated those gathered was arrested by the Mumbai Police after the Republic report. In fact, as a follow-up, Republic Media Network also broadcast tapes in which those gathered at Bandra were discussing ‘money’ and how they were asked to gather at 4 pm that evening.

