Arnab Goswami Joins Republic's Team At Mumbai Police Station In Support Against Witch-hunt

The Mumbai Police's witch-hunt against Republic Media Network continued on Saturday as another round of questioning of the network's team ensued. A day after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh-led force, in an unprecedented move, filed a First Information Report against the entire editorial team of the company, there was no end to the persecution. Deputy Editor Shawan Sen was the latest to be summoned for questioning and he was accompanied by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to the NM Joshi Marg police station. Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy is also to be questioned at the same police station at 3 pm.

Shawan Sen was called in for questioning at 11 am on Saturday. He arrived at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station along with Arnab Goswami. Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, who has already been questioned, has been called for questioning at 3 pm.

It is important to not here that the relevant Section 3(1) has not been applied in 30 years, and its use against journalists makes it even more abhorrent. Repeated attempts have been made to strong-arm Republic in order to ascertain its sources; Republic has made it clear that it will not relent.

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by FIR against all employees of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation. These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

