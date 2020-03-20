The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Why Arnab Goswami Told Justice Ranjan Gogoi He Would Never Accept A Rajya Sabha Seat

Law & Order

A day after his high-profile oath-taking in the Rajya Sabha, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:

A day after his high-profile oath-taking in the Rajya Sabha, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on a wide range of topics, including the controversy surrounding his nomination, crucial cases including Ayodhya and Rafale verdicts, independence of the judiciary, and others. 

"Basically, Anti": Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi on what he witnessed as he took oath in Rajya Sabha

In a particularly engrossing part of the interview, when Arnab confronted Justice Gogoi regarding whether his acceptance of the Rajya Sabha nomination casts a cloud over his distinguished career as a judge, the former Chief Justice asked Arnab what he would do if their positions were switched. To this, Arnab delivered a clear and straightforward answer, on why he would never accept a Rajya Sabha seat. 

"A, I do my job as a journalist, firstly on a personal note. I will tell you very firmly I would never in my life accept a Rajya Sabha membership, but that maybe my personal choice. I am stating it so that the matter is put to rest," he said.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi opens up on the Supreme Court's monumental Ayodhya verdict

He added, "Secondly, now let me argue from a different axiom. If I feel that anything I do or say presently or in the past retrospectively or prospectively - if I do anything that puts a cloud over last 22-23 years of my career - then I would not just hesitate, I would blindly say no to it because I would then think about my past career- that perhaps this act though guided by genuine reason would put a cloud on what I have done so far; I would say no."

Arnab then proceeded to ask Justice Gogoi whether such a thought had occurred to him while accepting the Rajya Sabha nomination. 

Watch the unmissable interaction in the video above.

READ: "Judiciary has come in the stranglehold of a handful," says Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

FULL INTERVIEW: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi speaks to Arnab Goswami on his Rajya Sabha nomination

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE