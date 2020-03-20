Why Arnab Goswami Told Justice Ranjan Gogoi He Would Never Accept A Rajya Sabha Seat

A day after his high-profile oath-taking in the Rajya Sabha, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on a wide range of topics, including the controversy surrounding his nomination, crucial cases including Ayodhya and Rafale verdicts, independence of the judiciary, and others.

In a particularly engrossing part of the interview, when Arnab confronted Justice Gogoi regarding whether his acceptance of the Rajya Sabha nomination casts a cloud over his distinguished career as a judge, the former Chief Justice asked Arnab what he would do if their positions were switched. To this, Arnab delivered a clear and straightforward answer, on why he would never accept a Rajya Sabha seat.

"A, I do my job as a journalist, firstly on a personal note. I will tell you very firmly I would never in my life accept a Rajya Sabha membership, but that maybe my personal choice. I am stating it so that the matter is put to rest," he said.

He added, "Secondly, now let me argue from a different axiom. If I feel that anything I do or say presently or in the past retrospectively or prospectively - if I do anything that puts a cloud over last 22-23 years of my career - then I would not just hesitate, I would blindly say no to it because I would then think about my past career- that perhaps this act though guided by genuine reason would put a cloud on what I have done so far; I would say no."

Arnab then proceeded to ask Justice Gogoi whether such a thought had occurred to him while accepting the Rajya Sabha nomination.

