Arnab Goswami Requests Mumbai Police To Start Interrogation As CFO’s Questioning Continues

Addressing the media outside the NM Joshi Marg Police station on Wednesday, June 10, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami revealed that the Mumbai Police was delaying his interrogation. He had been instructed to be present at 2 pm for interrogation in a case registered against the Republic Media Network's coverage of the crowd gathering in Bandra on April 14.

Mentioning that he was waiting outside for the last 1.5-2 hours, Arnab requested the police personnel to commence his interrogation. He also highlighted that Republic Media Network's Chief Financial Officer S Sundaram was being interrogated for more than 5 hours. Thereafter, he demanded reason as to the Mumbai Police's attempt to obstruct him from fulfilling his professional duty.

Arnab remarked, "As you all know, I am waiting here since the last 1.5-2 hours. I went inside and told the policemen to start my interrogation. My sources told me that senior police officers have given orders that I should be stopped and delayed. I don’t know why this is being done. I guess that they don’t want me to conduct the Poochta Hai Bharat programme and the debate programme on Republic TV. I don’t know what pleasure they are getting from all this. I am requesting once again to start my interrogation."

He added, "My CFO has not had lunch. He has been stopped. He is being interrogated since 5 hours. And I am standing here. It is unethical. It is wrong. And it is also blatantly illegal. I have been given a time of 2 pm to come for interrogation. I want to know the reason for why I am being obstructed from carrying out my professional duty. I want to know the reasons why the Mumbai Police wants to stop me from doing my programme."

ARNAB’S PREVIOUS INTERROGATION

Arnab Goswami was previously interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station for 12 and a half hours on April 27 regarding a debate on the Palghar lynching case. Speaking to the media after being interrogated, he had stated back then that he stood by his comments made in the course of the programme.

REPUBLIC EXPOSED THE TRUTH OF THE BANDRA GATHERING

The latest development in the Bandra gathering case comes even as the Republic Media Network broadcast exposed how the entire gathering in Bandra during the COVID-19 lockdown was orchestrated, and one that was engineered to create a law and order problem. Moreover, Vinay Dubey who allegedly instigated those gathered was arrested by the Mumbai Police after the Republic report. In fact, as a follow-up, Republic Media Network also broadcast tapes in which those gathered at Bandra were discussing ‘money’ and how they were asked to gather at 4 pm that evening.

