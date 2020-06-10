Arnab Goswami’s Second Interrogation Ends, Says ‘placed Facts Before The Mumbai Police’

On Wednesday, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's interrogation at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station ended after one and a half hours. The Mumbai Police indicated they may call him in for questioning again. Arnab and the Group's CFO S Sundaram have so far faced 18 hours of questioning in the first round of interrogation in the Palghar Lynching case. In the interrogation on the Bandra Migrant gathering case on Wednesday, they have together been through 7 and a half hours of questioning. In all, they have been through 28 hours of questioning in the times of COVID-19 in hotspots.

Addressing the media after the interrogation, Arnab said that he had proved that the clip of the programme being relied upon by the Police was taken out of context. Recalling the sequence of events, he asserted that he had extended full cooperation during the probe. Moreover, he mentioned that this battle would be fought legally.

Arnab remarked, "I proved that the clip which the Police was showed me was out of context. I proved that they attempted to use 2 or 3% of the programme against me. When I start proving that the entire case is fabricated, then the IO said that we will call you again. I said that it is not correct to expose myself at the time of COVID-19 crisis. I told them to ask them whatever they want. It seems they did not have anything to ask. They said that they will conduct more investigation on me and will call me later."

He added, "I will fight it in the courts now. Our hearing is on Friday. I have extended full cooperation."

ARNAB’S PREVIOUS INTERROGATION

Arnab Goswami was previously interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station for 12 and a half hours on April 27 regarding a debate on the Palghar lynching case. He had stated back then that he stood by his comments made in the course of the programme.

REPUBLIC EXPOSED THE TRUTH OF THE BANDRA GATHERING

The latest development in the Bandra gathering case comes even as the Republic Media Network broadcast exposed how the entire gathering in Bandra during the COVID-19 lockdown was orchestrated, and one that was engineered to create a law and order problem. Moreover, Vinay Dubey who allegedly instigated those gathered was arrested by the Mumbai Police after the Republic report. In fact, as a follow-up, Republic Media Network also broadcast tapes in which those gathered at Bandra were discussing ‘money’ and how they were asked to gather at 4 pm that evening.

